Rest Easy My Friend Canine Rescue and Sanctuary will be the beneficiary of the Gillette Elks Lodge monthly fundraising breakfast from 9 a.m. to noon Sunday at the lodge, 4054 Boxelder Road.
The breakfast is all-you-can-eat pancakes, biscuits and gravy, eggs and bacon.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.