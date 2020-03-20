Ordering a two-week closure of Wyoming public places “was particularly difficult for me to do,” Gov. Mark Gordon said Thursday evening in a Facebook Live broadcast to state residents.
Along with first lady Jennie Gordon, the state’s first couple expressed concern for an unprecedented threat to Wyoming and resolve that residents can support each other through hope and compassion.
As a small businessman himself, the governor said he understands the challenges business owners face, especially when the economy is sinking. That’s why he said the order he issued only a couple of hours before the broadcast was a painful one to make, but necessary.
Public spaces in Wyoming must shut down through April 3 to help slow the spread of coronavirus.
Wyoming now has 19 confirmed cases of COVID-19. Another case in Fremont County was added to the state Department of Health’s website Friday morning, bringing the number in that county to nine. Laramie and Sheridan counties have four each and Teton and Park counties have one each.
Gordon endorsed a decision by the Wyoming State Health Officer to close public places for a two-week period. That includes schools, theaters, bars, nightclubs, coffee shops, employee cafeterias, self-serve buffets, salad bars, unpackaged self-serve food services, gyms, conference rooms and museums.
Wyoming follows other states in doing so over the past week. Many of those public places had closed on their own during the week in Campbell County.
“This governor has never been inclined to overstep local authority, but these are unprecedented times,” Gordon said in a press release announcing the order. “It is critical that there is uniformity across the state in how social distancing measures are implemented.”
Restaurants will be closed to dine-in food service, but may remain open for curbside take-out or drive-through food service.
Under the order, child care centers will be closed except for those serving essential personnel.
“Wyoming, like all Americans, must commit to reducing the strain on our health care system. These are hard measures and they will be difficult for employees and businesses alike, but they are warranted,” Gordon said in the statement.
Dr. Alexia Harrist, state health officer and state epidemiologist with the Wyoming Department of Health, said the action will be very difficult for many residents.
“But it is an important step to help them avoid becoming ill and to help them avoid spreading COVID-19 to those who are most vulnerable,” she said. “We should all work together to help keep our friends and neighbors safe.”
Rod Schaefer, general manager of the Foothills Theatre in Gillette, was not surprised by the governor’s decision.
“There’s not a lot that we can do about it right now,” he said. “The owners told me this morning, ‘This is going to be your last day.’ We kind of figured it would be mandated.”
The 7:15 p.m. Thursday movie showings were the last for residents to catch a new flick at the theater until at least April 3.
“It’s going to kill business,” Schaefer said. “But realistically, without new movies coming out these few weeks it would have been slow anyway.”
During the closure, Schaefer said he will help do some “deep” cleaning inside the theater and then stay at home.
City Councilman Bruce Brown, who co-owns a couple of local bars, said Gordon’s announcement will have a big impact.
“We do what we can, it’s got to be done,” Brown said. “Take one for the team. It will hurt us, but it’s the right thing to do so we will do what we need to do.”
Brown said he will shut down as soon as he’s notified.
The news was not a shock, “but when the news hits you, it’s like, ‘Now what do we do?’”
Inside Lakeside Liquor and Lounge on Thursday, people were in a jovial mood, enjoying playing the game Heads Up, pool at the tables and drinks. It was less than 30 minutes after the governor announced that bars and other public places would need to close, but it didn’t bother them.
A similar scene could be found in other bars like Pat’s Drive Thru Liquor, where the bar’s local dog Boomer moved about through the tables of people.
While the drive thru stayed busy, about 10 people sat across the bar enjoying their drinks and chatting.
One bar patron at Pat’s joked that their solution to coronavirus was that if someone coughed, they would take him outside where physical harm may ensue.
The general feelings of the bar-goers was that if someone feels sick, they should simply stay home.
Gordon urged people who could do their jobs remotely to do so.
“I know these are challenging circumstances,” he said during the broadcast. “We’ve closed the schools and we’ve required and asked for people to telecommute as much as you can.
“Then there are those employees and those courageous folks who really don’t have a chance to telecommute,” he continued. “You can’t be a state trooper and do that virtually, you can be a plumber or an electrician or somebody that is in the medical (industry) and do that from a computer in your house. These are people on the front line.”
He urged people to not overlook people doing those jobs and that “when you see them working, be sure to thank them. Thank them for showing up, because that’s the spirit that was evident on 9/11 when our firemen went into those towers as they were collapsing. That’s the America I grew up in, that’s the America I know and love.”
The first lady said she worked for years at a rural hospital and can empathize with what medical professionals are dealing with now. She said the best thing anybody can do is to stay away from others, wash their hands thoroughly and often, and not be selfish.
“It’s really imperative as a community we protect the most vulnerable people,” she said. “It is imperative people know how serious this is.”
As of Thursday, the Wyoming Public Health laboratory has completed nearly 300 tests. Additional testing is occurring at commercial laboratories.
A nationwide shortage of testing supplies is impacting Wyoming, like all states. Social distancing measures are the most effective means of slowing the spread of COVID-19, Harrist said.
While most individuals will likely not experience serious illness related to COVID-19, older residents and people with certain health conditions put them at higher risk of developing a serious or life-threatening illness.
Along with tying to curtail the spread of COVID-19 and the impacts that brings, Wyoming also has been hit hard by “an all-out price war on oil” between Russia and Saudi Arabia, Gordon said.
“In fact, this is the first service-sector recession we’ve seen in this country,” he said.
He also recalled growing up in rural Kaycee with fewer than 300 people. Then and there, when disaster hit one family, everyone responded.
“That’s the spirit I remember growing up (with) in Wyoming and that’s the spirit I think is still here,” Gordon said, adding that’s why he knows “we will get through this.”
