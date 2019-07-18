This is the closing weekend for performances of “The Pony Expresso” melodrama.
Underwritten by Expresso Lube, the melodrama is about The Pony Expresso, a friendly establishment run by Star Bright and Aunt Dee Caff, and it is struggling. Customers are buying coffee at a lower price from the scheming Mo Cabana and Fifi Latte, but people are falling ill to an unexplained fainting disease. A handsome hero bravely investigates the mysterious health dilemma.
