Donna Bowen and her husband Clark timed their drink order at the Local just right Wednesday morning.
The two, traveling through Gillette on their way to Yellowstone National Park, stopped at the coffee joint for a quick cup of Joe before carrying on with their trip. They weren’t expecting to see the herd of students that showed up shortly after they placed an order.
After finding out the students were coming in to present the poetry they recently wrote in class, Donna was disappointed she’d miss out on the fun.
“We’d probably stay and listen if we didn’t have an agenda,” she said.
Being the mayor of a small rural town in Oregon, she also found the dual-immersion program at Stocktrail Elementary School, the school the class hailed from, as promoting student learning.
“That’s a great concept, dual language,” she said.
As the students completed their drink orders, they took stock of the rest of the shop, filled with regulars and guests enjoying the relaxed atmosphere. The students were preparing for their time in the spotlight.
Sixth graders from Amanda Bailey’s classes took to the stage — or in this case, one end of the coffee shop — Tuesday and Wednesday morning to present the poetry they’d worked on at the end of the year. It was a time for them to practice public speaking and also recognize the pride they found in writing poetry that meant something to them.
Practicing poetics
Bailey said she came up with the idea of the poetry presentation downtown as a way to promote excitement in the students. Many students find the genre a drag because it’s hard to understand at first.
“Poetry is hard and sometimes really boring (for students) so they have a hard time with it,” she said, "especially because it’s so vague and broad with the language. Everyone gets something different, which is amazing because you’re taking away what you need at that moment, but then when you realize that everyone has a different picture sometimes you think your analysis is wrong.”
A portion of the project was based on the students’ analysis of poetry as literature, another on expressing their emotions through poems and a final piece on public speaking.
It was the connection students had with their works that stood out during their presentations. Poems ranged from the beginning of spring to feeling as tall as a giraffe and even, in Kaisyn Wieweck’s case, how it feels to play a game under the lights.
“Batting is fun and dingers are nice, sometimes when you play, it feels like ice,” he read.
“Sometimes when you hit the ball, it makes you shiver,” he explained after the reading. After the reading, he described how he put the feeling he has into words, which he said is the difficult part about poetry.
Sharon Skarlett Camacho Cabadas used her emotions but also simply things she likes to make her pieces that ranged from poems about guacamole to elephants. As part of her presentation, she also translated one of her poems into Spanish.
“It wasn’t really hard for me but I just kind of regretted not doing as well as I thought in my mind I would do," she said of her readings. “I thought I would do it really nicely and talk loud but the first time I didn’t do it like that.”
Sharon said her shorter poems were part of the reason she struggled to perfect her talk. It was making sure everything was excellent in the span of 5-10 seconds. By her last poem, she felt more confident.
Olivia Gilbertson used one of her poems to say goodbye to the school she’s attended for seven years.
“But soon, very, very soon, I have to say goodbye to the school I love so. I’ve been here seven years and the halls I’ve walked so many times,” she read. “This time I really hope it’s true that goodbyes aren’t forever.”
Olivia said before the class she didn’t know much about poetry slams at all. But now, the presentations are something she plans to remember with fondness, along with the fun trip outside the classroom.
And although fun, the alternate venue wasn’t a break from schooling.
“Some people would see we have all these kids out of school,” Bailey said. “But we really met a lot of (education) standards today.”
