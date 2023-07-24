A budget of $283 million was approved by school board trustees, which includes a $126 million recapture payment that will be sent back to the state.
The increased recapture payment is due to the more than $1 billion increase in Campbell County’s assessed valuation from last year.
The budget was approved at last week’s board meeting. Trustee Dr. Timothy Hallinan voted against the budget after he proposed an amendment that was ultimately shot down.
The $283 million budget is up from the $266 million budget trustees approved last July. The $266 million number increased to about $281 million because of amendments, making the budget approved Tuesday up less than 1%, or about $2 million more, from last year’s finalized budget.
Two other budgets for the Board of Cooperative Higher Education Services and the Campbell County Community Public Recreation District also were approved in special meetings Wednesday.
Campbell County School District
School board trustees approved the budget Wednesday but not without discussion on Hallinan’s proposition to move $6.5 million from other construction projects to cover plumbing repairs at Campbell County High School. The school was plagued with sewer line issues last school year, having to shut down bathrooms and floors 15-18 times.
“I think that the plumbing is possibly a health issue for the students and I don’t think that we can wait for the Legislature or the Commission to adopt this as part of their budget,” Hallinan said. “So I think this is something that needs to be done now.”
Although other trustees agreed there is a major sewer problem at the school, they also spoke to holding the state accountable for its own rules. They noted that the $6 million would also only cover plumbing costs, not the cost of repairs associated with the plumbing like additional flooring or wall demolition and construction costs.
Chair Anne Ochs noted the more than $110 million that will be sent to the state this year to equalize funding for students statewide.
“That goes for schools that the state will pay for things like new plumbing, new electrical, new HVAC,” she said. “The state is obligated to step up and take care of those things for Campbell County. Just because we’re providing the money to other districts doesn’t mean we also have to pay for our own.”
“We won’t allow kids to be in an unsafe environment,” Trustee Lisa Durgin added. “But we do need to keep diligent on keeping the state accountable for what is their responsibility, by their own rules, of repairing or replacing Campbell County High School.”
The increased school budget includes about $4.65 million in raises approved earlier this year, along with two new dual-language teachers, an ACT prep teacher, five secondary school teachers, an increase in health insurance premiums and additional raises for appeals requests, said Shelly Haney, school district finance manager. On top of that, the district will receive about $26 million in grants compared to the $40 million in last year’s budget because of a loss of COVID grants.
About $56.8 million will go toward construction projects including the new Aquatic Center, roofing at Wagonwheel Elementary School and the design and construction of Little Powder School.
BOCHES funding
The Board of Cooperative Higher Education Services approved a budget of $3.8 million.
The board met for the first time Wednesday as its own local entity, after splitting from its previous partners — Northern Wyoming Community College District officials and Johnson and Sheridan county officials. The new board is made up of only local school board and college board trustees.
Jeff Wasserburger, BOCHES executive director, said the board will provide funding of about $2.6 million to Gillette College, $242,000 to the school district and another $207,000 for other programs.
Money to the college includes about $300,000 in student tuition and fees, which pays for high school students taking college credit courses. Last year, 186 students took a college credit class, Wasserburger said. Another $600,000 will help kickstart a CDL program at the college and $92,000 is earmarked for student scholarships associated with the new program.
“We believe we can offer about 15 scholarships,” Wasserburger said, “and the students will receive a scholarship to go through the commercial driver’s license program at Gillette Community College.”
The program starts in June 2024 and the scholarships would be available to graduated seniors. The organization also will offer mine and occupational safety and health administration trainings to all high school students in the upcoming school year.
“We had done that last year with Westwood,” Wasserburger said. “But we will do that with all our high schools this next year.”
Campbell County Community Public Recreation District
The Campbell County Community Public Recreation District board approved a $17.77 million budget, up about $5 million from last year.
The budget includes about $8.2 million that will go toward the Aquatic Center, about $336,000 for improvements to the Rec Center Fieldhouse and about $150,000 for the Paintbrush Elementary School playground.
The district helps fund different programs throughout the community as a way for adults and children to get involved. Programs range from Ride and Shine Equine Assisted Therapy to the library’s large print book collection.
