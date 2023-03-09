CCSD Art Show (copy)
News Record Photo/Ed Glazar

Curator Joan Sowada works last Thursday sorting and hanging artwork created by students ahead of a Campbell County School District art show at the AVA Community Art Center in Gillette. The show, on display until March 31, includes dozens of drawings, paintings, ceramics and other works from students throughout the district. AVA will hold an artists’ reception for the show March 9, from 6-8 p.m.

 News Record File Photo

A reception for Campbell County student artists takes place from 6-8 p.m. Thursday at AVA Community Art Center.

Students at the reception now have their art on display in the gallery. This month’s art showcases pieces from all age groups. The reception is free.

