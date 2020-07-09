The Campbell County Attorney’s Office was recently notified that someone received a call from what appeared to be the County Attorney’s Office phone number requesting personal information, including date of birth and Social Security number.
It’s a scam that uses caller ID spoofing to disguise the scammer’s identity as a legitimate party, such as the County Attorney’s Office, to get personal information, said Deputy County Attorney Jenny Staeben.
