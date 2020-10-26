Martin Saucedo, 10, plays with his dogs Shep, far left, and Samson after Shep popped his inner tube while sledding at the Energy Capital Sports Complex Sunday morning after a fresh snow blanketed the region.
Mark Laughlin smokes his corn cob pipe while shoveling snow along East 7th Street in 7 degree weather Sunday morning. Laughlin, from Worland, was visiting family and is on his way down to Arizona for the winter. "I don't know if we hit a record (low), but it looks like we made a nice down payment," Laughlin said.
Campbell County saw a big swing in its weather patterns over the weekend as a winter storm pushed through the area and dropped more than 9 inches of snow a few miles north of Gillette and at least 5-6 inches of snow closer to town, according to the National Weather Service in Rapid City, South Dakota.
The temperatures for Friday, Saturday, Sunday and Monday each records the lowest temperature for those days in October, said Greg Richards, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service.
