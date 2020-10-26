Campbell County saw a big swing in its weather patterns over the weekend as a winter storm pushed through the area and dropped more than 9 inches of snow a few miles north of Gillette and at least 5-6 inches of snow closer to town, according to the National Weather Service in Rapid City, South Dakota.

The temperatures for Friday, Saturday, Sunday and Monday each records the lowest temperature for those days in October, said Greg Richards, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service.

Winter storm
Attendees of the Powder River Antique & Crafts Bonanza enter Energy Hall at Cam-plex Saturday as heavy snow and wind cause whiteout conditions.

