Coronavirus is a growing health crisis around the world and will “be eventually knocking on our door in the Rocky Mountains,” Campbell County Health board chairman Dr. Ian Swift said.
The Gillette ear, nose and throat specialist introduced the topic Thursday evening during the board’s regular meeting.
“Are we prepared?” he asked.
Misty Robertson, chief nursing officer, said Wyoming has had no cases of the highly infectious respiratory illness and the risk is considered very low at this point.
Natalie Tucker, the hospital’s professional development, infection prevention and case management director, told Swift that the medical staff is preparing for the possibility of coronavirus here and will continue to do so.
The organization is working with supervisors and nurses and also making sure enough supplies are on hand — like protective masks — to meet needs. The hospital must have at least a 90-day supply on hand and has as much as three years’ worth of some supplies.
“We’re well prepared as far as that goes and we’ll continue to prepare. But I feel we’re in a good place,” she said.
