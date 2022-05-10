The Cirque Ma’Ceo traveling show will come to Gillette Friday through Sunday at Cam-plex East Pavilion as part of its tour across the country. The shows will last 90 minutes and take place at 7 p.m. Friday, 4 and 7 p.m. Saturday and 1 and 4 p.m. Sunday.
Circus-goers should expect an exciting, beautiful and family-friendly show fit for all ages, said Charlotte Reynolds, manager of Cirque Ma’Ceo. The performances will include horses from across the world, including Europe and the rare Blue Roan Nakota, a unique breed of mustang.
