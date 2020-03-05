Spring must be in the air because the spillway at Dalbey Memorial Park has been closed because of water overflowing the road thanks to melting snow and ice.
“The idea is to stop people from going for no one reason,” city spokesman Geno Palazzari said about the city’s decision.
The weather has been warming up and will continue to do so in the coming days.
“This is an annual event,” Palazzari said. “That’s what (the spillway) is designed to do.”
Much of the melting snow in Gillette goes from storm sewers and filters into Donkey Creek.
There is no timeline for the re-opening, he said.
“We’re certain it’s going to continue in the coming days,” he said.
Shane Eagan, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service office in Rapid City, South Dakota, suggested residents follow the city’s advice and avoid the spillway at the park.
“We urge people to obey all blockades and closures locals have in place,” he said. “If you see running water on roads, do not attempt to run through it because you don’t know how deep that water is.
“You do not want to risk driving into something that is deep enough to either cause your car to stall or worse.”
Temperatures are expected to climb into the 60s Friday and Saturday before dipping back into the upper 40s Sunday and early next week.
Not much flooding is expected in the coming days given the fact there is no precipitation predicted, “but that could change later in the spring,” Eagan said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.