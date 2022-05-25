Free school lunches will end next year, summer lunches begin tomorrow

Lori Huyck, right, and Heidi Morfeld prepare food Wednesday morning at Paintbrush Elementary School in Gillette. The Campbell County School District plans to offer free lunches to students throughout the summer, but the U.S. Department of Agriculture will end its reimbursement program June 30.
Campbell County School District employee Heidi Morfeld, left, cleans up after icing doughnuts Wednesday morning with her coworker Lori Huyck at Paintbrush Elementary School in Gillette. The District plans to offer free lunches to students throughout the summer, but the U.S. Department of Agriculture will end its reimbursement program June 30.
Lori Huyck prepares food Wednesday morning in the kitchen at Paintbrush Elementary School in Gillette. The Campbell County School District plans to offer free lunches to students throughout the summer before meals return back to district prices next school year.
Lori Huyck, left, and Heidi Morfeld prepare food Wednesday morning at Paintbrush Elementary School in Gillette. The Campbell County School District plans to offer free lunches to students throughout the summer before meals return back to district prices next school year.
As the school year comes to a close today, parents and students should know that looking toward next year, school meals will no longer be free.
The U.S. Department of Agriculture will stop reimbursing schools for free meals to all students in the 2022-23 school year. Although the free meals run out June 30, the school district will offer free lunches throughout the summer for students.
