The number of COVID-19 hospitalizations in Campbell County hit zero Friday, according to the Wyoming Department of Health, as the number of hospitalizations statewide dropped again.
Throughout Wyoming, there were 54 COVID-19 patients hospitalized, the fewest since Oct. 14 when there were 50 patients in the state, according to the Wyoming Department of Health.
But new cases are still present in the community.
On Friday, the county recorded 19 new confirmed cases, which comes after recording no new cases Thursday.
Even though cases are falling, local health officials still recommend exercising public health guidelines to prevent further spread.
“The recommendation we try to give is keep your circle small,” said Jane Glaser, executive director of Campbell County Public Health. “Know who you’re with, know what their health status is and if you think you have any symptoms, please be cognizant of that, take care of yourself and prevent spreading it in the community.”
Campbell County Health did not return calls in time for publication.
Here are the latest COVID-19 statistics:
CAMPBELL COUNTY NUMBERS
- Number of new confirmed cases: 19
- Number of probables: 462
- Number of confirmed cases in last seven days: 59
- Confirmed total since pandemic began: 4,153
- Number of active cases: 60
- Recoveries: 4,491
- Recoveries in past seven days: 83
- New deaths: 0
- Overall deaths: 53
- Hospitalizations today: 0
WYOMING NUMBERS
- Number of new confirmed cases: 232
- Number of probables: 7,574
- Number of confirmed cases in last seven days: 965
- Total confirmed since pandemic began: 44,116
- Number of active cases: 1,309
- New deaths: 0
- Overall deaths: 596
- Hospitalizations today: 54
COUNTY NUMBERS
Laramie: 6,812 (1,172)
Natrona: 5,642 (1,834)
Campbell: 4,153 (462)
Fremont: 3,813 (620)
Albany: 3,410 (363)
Sweetwater: 3,328 (136)
Sheridan: 2,321 (547)
Weston: 519 (91)
Crook: 379 (34)
Johnson: 375 (237)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.