The American Ninja Warrior-style event that was held at the Campbell County Fair for the first time this year may return again.

The event, hosted by Ninja Nation, took the place of pig wrestling, a fair favorite that was canceled due to a pig shortage. It’s too soon to know which events will return next year, but the all-ages obstacle course and relay race is on the table.

