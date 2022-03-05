 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
featured

Making an entrance: Locals rally around Freedom Convoy

Twelve-year-old Emily Marshall was dwarfed by the 20-25 big rigs that parked at Cam-plex on Thursday afternoon, and she was surrounded by all sizes of American flags and signs of different colors.

As she made her way through the crowds that had come to welcome the People’s Convoy of truckers and their supporters, she had one main purpose: Get enough material for a school current event project.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.