In a few weeks, chickens could be allowed in all residential areas within Gillette’s city limits.
Tuesday night, the Gillette City Council approved a zoning amendment on its first reading to allow chickens to be kept in four zoning districts where they’re currently not allowed.
More than two years ago, the Gillette City Council allowed for chickens in suburban residential, single family residential, single- and two-family residential and mobile home districts. Before that, chickens had only been allowed in agricultural districts and rural residential districts.
That decision still left out four zoning districts, but now the city council is looking to include those four, which are:
- R-3: single and multiple family residential
- R-4: multi-family residential
- E-MH: enhanced manufactured home district
- E-MH R-S: enhanced manufactured home suburban residential
The city council will hold two more readings on this amendment, the final of which is scheduled for Oct. 3.
This change does not mean that anyone in an apartment will be able to have chickens.
Interim city administrator Mike Cole said permits must be authenticated by the property owner to avoid situations where a tenant is keeping chickens on his apartment balcony without his landlord knowing.
Police Chief Chuck Deaton said when someone files for a chicken permit, an inspection will be conducted to make sure they have everything that’s required to keep chickens.
According to city code, coops must be at least 4 square feet per chicken fully enclosed, properly ventilated and predator resistant, and chickens must have access to the coop at all times.
Coops also are only allowed in the backyard of a home, and there are limitations on the height and footprint of the coops.
Cole said there are some spots in the city where there are single-family houses in areas that are zoned R-4.
Shelly Eliason lives in the Arley Acres subdivision, which is just south of Boxelder Road, across the street from Morningside Park. She said she and all her neighbors have 1-acre lots and many of them have 6-foot privacy fences.
It’s zoned as an enhanced manufactured home suburban residential district, meaning that when the chicken ordinance passed two years ago, Eliason and her neighbors were not allowed to have chickens.
“We had some prior to law enforcement telling us we couldn’t have them, and we provided our neighbors with eggs, we never had any complaints about any of our chickens, they never got out of the yard,” she said.
Her daughter shows chickens at the county fair, and her chickens had to be moved off-site to comply with city code.
“The night before fair we lost half of her entries because something got into the chicken coop and ate them,” she said.
Eliason asked the city council to pass the amendment because she and some of her neighbors are interested in raising chickens at their homes.
In these four residential zoning districts, up to five hens per household would be allowed.
This will be up for second reading at the city council’s next meeting on Sept. 26.
