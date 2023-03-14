Those curious about the history of the Seder Dinner can find out more from Rabbi Jack Zimmerman Wednesday at Prairie Sky Venue. Doors open at 6 p.m. with the dinner following at 6:30 p.m.
The Seder Dinner is a Jewish tradition that includes prayers, stories, songs and food. The dinner is celebrated at the beginning of the Passover. Zimmerman, who is with Jewish Voice Ministries, also will explain what the Passover is.
