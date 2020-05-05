Northern Wyoming Community College District President Walter Tribley has been given permission to submit variance applications to the Wyoming Department of Health.
The District plans to request being allowed to go ahead with Mine Safety and Health Administration courses at Gillette College.
The trainings are necessary for all workers, including miners, administrators and contractors, to be onsite at local mines. Once approved by the county Public Health Department, the request also be approved at the state level, according to a NWCCD press release.
The variance will allow the college an exemption from some state health orders that have closed public places, like Gillette College's facilities, for nearly two months.
While only one variance for the college district is ready to be submitted, Tribley said a few more are likely in the works.
“I understand the desire for requests to be generally limited to activities deemed essential or necessary to help move people forward in a positive direction,” he said. “Our request to help provide access to safety training in Gillette is exactly that.”
Other variances are likely, depending upon future changes made by the governor, Tribley said.
“I feel good about the plans we have in place. Even though our campuses are currently closed, we are open and conducting business," he said. "The opportunity to receive variances, once all safety concerns have been met, will allow us to continue to move forward for the students and communities we serve.”
