No mine permit for Blackjewel

The Wyoming Environmental Quality Council has stayed the requested transfer of permits to operate the Eagle Butte and Blackjewel coal mines in Campbell County after Wednesday morning hearing in Cheyenne.

The transfer of the permit from Contura Coal West to Blackjewel had been held up previously after the Powder River Basin Resource Council objected on the grounds that Blackjewel was an unsavory company with a history of violations and bad business practices in other states.

In May, the council held a two-day hearing to consider the Resource Council’s objections and postponed its decision to gather more information. On July 1, Blackjewel LLC filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy reorganization, then abruptly shut down its coal mines across the United States, including the Wyoming operations.

The bankruptcy and subsequent upheaval within the company includes not being able to secure emergency financing to continue mining during the reorganization and the ouster of former president and CEO Jeff Hoops Sr., the EQC decided to stay the request to transfer the permits to Blackjewel.

“In light of Blackjewel’s bankruptcy and how chaotically this situation has evolved, we thank the EQC for staying the permit transfers at this time,” said Joyce Evans, chairwoman for the Sheridan-based Powder River Basin Resource Council. “We are relieved that the Eagle Butte and Belle Ayr permits will remain under Contura.”

She also said that its disappointing the permit transfers got to that stage in the first place.

“Blackjewel was obviously not a good operator and the state should never have granted them the license to operate these mines,” she said.