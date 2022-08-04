A one-day event hosted by “Over the Way Productions” and “Cruz the Valley One Day Rally” will include live music and a car show starting at 9 a.m. Saturday at the Fishing Lake Park (900 Edwards St.)
The music lineup includes Jones, Baxter and Dubeau, Cities in the Sky, Celestial Level, Public Figure and the Unknown Knowns.
