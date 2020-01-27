Three residents made it out safely after their 235 Jicarilla Lane house caught fire Sunday night.
The 59-year-old man, 18-year-old man and 18-year-old woman made it out OK, Police Sgt. Eric Dearcorn said.
Two people who first saw the fire shortly before midnight banged on windows and the side of the mobile home and were able to awaken those inside, who were able to evacuate, according to post on social media.
Firefighters were able to put out the fire that started by the front porch.
The flames torched the entire front side of the residence, including the yard and kennels that sit next to the front porch. It appears that the fire made its way through the rest of the residence, with belongings and insulation scattered outside on Monday morning. The Campbell County Fire Department reported that firefighters were able to save the interior of the home.
A car that appeared to be park near the residence also had fire damage to the front driver's side, where the plastic on the headlight had been melted off.
The cause of the fire is still being investigated.
The Red Cross of Wyoming is helping the residents with lodging and other immediate needs.
