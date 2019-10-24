A homeless Gillette man was arrested on suspicion of assault and battery Wednesday afternoon.
At about noon Saturday, someone called the Campbell County Sheriff’s Office to report that the man, 29-year-old Trevor M. Graygrass, allegedly assaulted Bianca Garcia-Javier at a home off Coal Train Road sometime the day before.
