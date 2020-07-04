Passing thunderstorms cleared just in time Saturday evening as Morningside Park became the place to be for firework enthusiasts for the annual popular showcase.
Families came out in force to fill the parking lots surrounding Morningside Park more than an hour before the show began to get the perfect spots to watch the nearly 30-minute display.
Fewer people came into the arena itself this year to get an up close view of the show, but those who did were treated to spectacular views of the vibrant and, at times, very patriotic program as the sky radiated hues of red, white and blue.
As the evening drew late and the final fireworks were sent up, those who came out to celebrate Independence Day went home with grins on their faces as yet another successful celebration was put into the books.
