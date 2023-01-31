Jackie Joyner-Kersee, Olympic gold medalist and “The Greatest Female Athlete of the 20th Century” as selected by Sports Illustrated, will speak at 6 p.m. Wednesday in the University of Wyoming’s Buchanan Center for the Performing Arts.
The free event commemorates National Girls and Women in Sports Day and ends the 50th anniversary observance of the federal Title IX civil rights law.
