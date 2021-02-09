When offering up a night of laughs to a large audience, what better way to kick things off than do a recap of the infamous year of 2020?

That’s exactly what masters of ceremonies Tracy Mathews and Brian Knox did as they opened up a hilarious evening of fun during the 25th annual Chuckle for Charities fundraiser at Cam-plex on Saturday.

Audience members laugh as Tracy Mathews and Brian Knox perform the opening skit during Chuckle For Charities at Cam-plex Saturday night. The evening was themed around popular television show “Saturday Night Live” with humorous acts stemming from its skits over the years. The fundraiser dinner benefitted Gillette Abuse Refuge Foundation.
Tracy Mathews, at left, and Brian Knox recap 2020 in all its infamous glory during Chuckle For Charities at Cam-plex Saturday night. The evening was themed around popular television show “Saturday Night Live” with humorous acts stemming from its skits over the years. The fundraiser dinner benefitted Gillette Abuse Refuge Foundation.
The Dancing Divas toss their canes and walkers as they perform their take on The Blues Brothers during the annual Chuckle For Charities at Cam-plex on Saturday. The evening was themed around the popular television show “Saturday Night Live.”
Peggy Raine of the “Dancing Divas” mooves and grooves on the stage during Chuckle For Charities at Cam-plex Saturday night. The evening was themed around popular television show “Saturday Night Live” with humorous acts stemming from its skits over the years. The fundraiser dinner benefitted Gillette Abuse Refuge Foundation.
Amber Jackson-Jordan gives her monologue to kick off the night during Chuckle For Charities at Cam-plex Saturday night. The evening was themed around popular television show “Saturday Night Live” with humorous acts stemming from its skits over the years. The fundraiser dinner benefitted Gillette Abuse Refuge Foundation.

