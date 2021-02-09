The Dancing Divas toss their canes and walkers as they perform their take on The Blues Brothers during the annual Chuckle For Charities at Cam-plex on Saturday. The evening was themed around the popular television show “Saturday Night Live.”
Audience members laugh as Tracy Mathews and Brian Knox perform the opening skit during Chuckle For Charities at Cam-plex Saturday night. The evening was themed around popular television show “Saturday Night Live” with humorous acts stemming from its skits over the years. The fundraiser dinner benefitted Gillette Abuse Refuge Foundation.
Tracy Mathews, at left, and Brian Knox recap 2020 in all its infamous glory during Chuckle For Charities at Cam-plex Saturday night. The evening was themed around popular television show “Saturday Night Live” with humorous acts stemming from its skits over the years. The fundraiser dinner benefitted Gillette Abuse Refuge Foundation.
Amber Jackson-Jordan gives her monologue to kick off the night during Chuckle For Charities at Cam-plex Saturday night. The evening was themed around popular television show “Saturday Night Live” with humorous acts stemming from its skits over the years. The fundraiser dinner benefitted Gillette Abuse Refuge Foundation.
Peggy Raine of the “Dancing Divas” mooves and grooves on the stage during Chuckle For Charities at Cam-plex Saturday night. The evening was themed around popular television show “Saturday Night Live” with humorous acts stemming from its skits over the years. The fundraiser dinner benefitted Gillette Abuse Refuge Foundation.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.