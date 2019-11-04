In the second Authors Fair, the Campbell County Public Library brought 18 authors together for a day of discussing writing, becoming an author and signing books.
The library expanded from last year's Authors Fair, when they brought 15 authors to Gillette, to include a writers workshop and author talks in addition to the fair where people could meet the various authors.
