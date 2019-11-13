U.S. Navy veteran Gregg Blikre talks to Rozet Elementary students about the different veteran license plates that are given to the different branches and areas of service on Tuesday afternoon at Rozet Elementary.
Veterans clap after U.S. Navy veteran Gregg Blikre gives a speech on the different license plates that are given to the different branches and areas of service on Tuesday afternoon at Rozet Elementary.
It does not matter the grade level, students at Rozet Elementary School are learning the meaning of patriotism. Tuesday provided them with an another opportunity to pay their respects to veterans.
“Our staff and students take pride in teaching and learning what it means to be patriotic,” said sixth grader McKenzie Porter, one of the student master of ceremonies at an event Tuesday. “We learn about how we can honor veterans, as well as show respect to the flag.”
