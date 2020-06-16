As summer heats up in Wyoming, Gov. Mark Gordon is urging people to not drop their defenses against the coronavirus pandemic.
“I get it. It’s frustrating to wear a face mask, but I know it’s doing a good job,” he said during a Tuesday afternoon Wyoming COVID-19 update. “What we need to remember is these are the things we can do to be responsible.”
As an example of what can happen when people get careless, Gordon singled out Uinta County, where it’s seen its number of confirmed virus cases from 22 on June 8 to 80 on Tuesday afternoon.
That spike is mostly from a reckless gathering of young people that illustrates what can happen when people don’t take the coronavirus seriously, he said.
“I think this talks a little bit about the carelessness and recklessness that will make us lose ground,” the governor said. “We need Wyoming to be the safe place, not the place that’s spiking on national news.”
Along with Unita, other counties also have seen a surge in confirmed cases since Memorial Day weekend, Gordon said.
Campbell County had 18 cases reported from March through May, and so far in June has seen its count swell to 33 as of Tuesday afternoon, an 85% increase.
Dr. Alexia Harrist, the state’s public health officer, said the recent hike in COVID-19 numbers statewide show there is more transmission and not all attributable to more testing.
“There is transmission in our communities, so you can’t use increased amounts of testing to account for all the increased (numbers) of cases we are seeing,” she said.
Overall, 106 new cases have been reported across the state in the past week, Gordon said.
“Sadly, we are trending higher,” he said.
Between confirmed and probable cases, Wyoming has 237 active cases, he said.
“Seems to me not long ago we were under 200,” Gordon said. “That makes me sad, because that means we are spiking.”
Being careless also can impact already shaky state and local economies, he said. Businesses “are worried about their productivity going down … because of people being careless and reckless.”
CARES Act money
On a high note, Gordon said he traveled around the state this past week and saw how communities are starting to open up, including tourism opportunities.
He also said the programs created during a recent special session of the state Legislature on how to spend $1.25 billion in CARES Act money are starting to have an impact.
The first checks from the $22-plus Business Interruption Stipend fund are already committed and the first checks are going out, he said. This is money businesses can apply for to help mitigate financial impacts of the pandemic.
He also said the first payments from the $15 million Emergency Housing and Assistance Program are going out next week.
“Next week, we’ll start bringing more and more of our state workers back,” Gordon said.
That will happen on a staggered schedule as people transition back to state offices instead of working from home.
“We have a great summer ahead of us, and if we are the people I believe we are, we will come through this with flying colors,” he said.
Asked about how much COVID-19 cases would have to spike to tighten up on restrictions again, the governor said he hasn’t spend much time considering it because he believes people “won’t be that stupid” to make it necessary.
