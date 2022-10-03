Sheriff’s deputies ticketed trespassers throughout the county who said they were unaware they were on private land last weekend.
At about 9 a.m. Friday, deputies ticketed a 23-year-old man and 24-year-old man off of Mackey Road for trespassing. The two admitted to trespassing in order to hunt and Wyoming Game and Fish wardens took over a poaching investigation after deputies left, Undersheriff Quentin Reynolds said.
