A 23-year-old man led deputies on a chase speeding up to 80 mph in town before he was hit driving through an intersection Friday afternoon.
At about 12:20 p.m., someone called to report the man was "acting high" and had backed into a dumpster near the Wyoming Welding Academy. Undersheriff Quentin Reynolds said that deputies found the gray Toyota Tacoma with North Carolina plates and taillight damage on Second Street.
