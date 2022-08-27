Lisa Mahylis holds a handful of cherry tomatoes she harvested Thursday from her plot at the North Community Garden in Gillette. Mahylis said she has taken advantage of the community space for the last 11 years.
To the unsuspecting eye, they simply look like gardens. But throughout Campbell County, locals have used the plots off of Rohan Avenue and beside the Gillette College Tech Center to build a community, while at the same time growing herbs, greens and crops.
Thanks to the Prairie and North Community Gardens in Gillette and the Coal Country Community Garden in Wright, community members can grow food in a space they may not have in their backyard. The success of the first garden, North, spurred on the opening of the second garden, Prairie, that is located at Gillette College.
