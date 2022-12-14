Young robotics enthusiasts Brogan Stewart, left, and Jackson Leisy, with team Roboltz, get their robot ready to compete as Kutter Posten watches Saturday during a VEX IQ Robotics competition at Sage Valley Junior High School in Gillette.
Johannes Wagner, from left, and Effie Maycock, with team Microbot, work their robot alongside Caden Shear and Zack Green, with the Golden Eagles, during a robotics competition Saturday at Sage Valley Junior High School in Gillette.
A group of 16 teams, eight from Sage Valley Junior High School and eight more from the Area 59 robotics program, competed in both a timed Teamwork Challenge and Robot Skills Challenge last weekend at the VEX IQ Robotics competition hosted at Sage Valley.
