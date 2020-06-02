Gillette resident Pamela Halbrook was a high school student when she protested the Vietnam War.
“I was young then,” she said. “We didn't go out on the street.”
Today, Halbrook believes in another cause, justice for George Floyd, the black man whose death by police has prompted protests and some violence across the country.
“I’m not saying all cops are bad, but it has to stop,” Halbrook said. “This time I just feel like I have to do something. I can’t just sit by anymore and act like it’s no big deal because it doesn't affect me. It affects all of us."
Holbrook stood outside of Walgreens on Tuesday afternoon in support of several teenage girls who held signs promoting African American equality and justice for Floyd on the corner of Highway 59 and East Boxelder Road.
“We’re not doing much, but i feel like we should have some say in it,” Mya Urrutia said. “I feel somebody needs to say something.”
“We stand with them here. All are equal and we’re not going to stop until we’ve all been heard,” Annika Martin said.
As the teens held up signs, a motorist drove by and yelled “take your bull---- elsewhere.”
“Ignorance, there’s no fixing it,” Sydney Pryor said.
Pryor said she does not condone the violence, but understands.
“I think that the riots are the message of the unheard and that until something is done about it nothing will ever change," she said. "Black people fear for their lives every day and I acknowledge my privilege and I’m going to use it to help."
“I’m glad that they're at least exercising their right to peacefully protest,” Halbrook said. “They’re brave and i just want to support that.
A march in support of Floyd
Earlier in the day, about 50 people congregated at City Park to voice their support for Floyd and against police brutality.
“We needed to bring something like that here,” Danielle Hampton, one of the organizers, said of the protests nationwide. “It’s important that the world gets together. It’s about solidarity. United we stand, divided we fall.”
The protesters started at City Park and then walked to Lasting Legacy Park, where they held up signs that included a picture of Floyd and “8:46,” which refers to the amount of time white Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin held his knee on Floyd’s neck.
“Living in Gillette, Wyoming, of all places we don't ever do anything like this. But we just wanted come to support,” Tessa Andujo said.
Just before the march began, one of the organizers, Marissa Brigham, had a message to the participants.
“We want this to be as peaceful as possible,” she said. “If things start to get hairy, we’ll just keep on going.
“We are not accepting any sort of violence here. I understand people have a voice and some people are going to get angry sometimes, but we have to combat that with peace.”
For some, the protest is a chance to speak up against police brutality.
“It’s important because it’s still an issue,” organizer Haleigh Martinez said about the death of a black person in the hands of a white police officer. “We shouldn’t still be having this conversation. We shouldn’t still be talking about this but here we are.”
Other gatherings are planning at:
- 6 p.m. Wednesday at Lasting Legacy Park. It's hosted by Family Life Church as an opportunity to pray for the country and nation.
- 6 p.m. Thursday in front of the courthouse. It's designed to be a peaceful gathering "to bring peace and raise support and awareness on this movement."
(3) comments
I was in the US Army for a decade. I support your right to protest. I fought for you to have the freedom to do so. With that said...
Please keep it civil. Please don't feed the trolls that may go by and talk trash. They have a right to think the way they do too. I sadly fought for that as well. There will be ones who try to push you to incite violence. If you don't feed in to that then you will demonstrate to the rest of the country how to protest peacefully. We need a shining example of that in this trying time.
I don't want any harm or harassment to befall the citizens of Gillette. This is a beautiful and peaceful city. I'm still a soldier. I will defend your freedoms to the end. Please show the world that we can protest, have a voice, and make a change without resorting to violence. "Be the change you want to see in the world" - Gandhi
Best of luck and stay safe,
-Walter
Well spoken Walter; kudos to you and thank you for your service to our Great Country
Well said, Walter Wyoming.
