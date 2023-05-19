The city of Gillette is looking at rolling back regulations on required maintenance of private property, which could mean residents would have fewer options when it comes to fixing potholes in parking lots.
An ordinance proposing eliminating language that requires private citizens to maintain access and parking lot areas passed its first reading Tuesday night.
The City Council voted 6-1 in favor of the ordinance. This comes after the City Planning Commission approved the ordinance on a 5-2 vote.
In the current city code, city staff is required to take action when complaints are received for private access and parking lot maintenance matters. This includes multiple notifications, monitoring and ensuring compliance, which can include fining private landowners for not maintaining their private access and parking lots.
City Administrator Hyun Kim said he directed city staff to look at eliminating this language to reduce the city’s involvement in these private property matters.
If someone’s vehicle is damaged because of a pothole on a private parking lot, it would be a civil matter that would have to be settled between the vehicle owner and the property owner, said Ry Muzzarelli, development services director for the city.
He added that if the ordinance passes, residents don’t have much course for action other than choosing not to shop at businesses that have poorly maintained parking lots.
Kim said as the code is written right now, it doesn’t do much to fix the problem.
“The current language in right now does not remedy the issue, because we don’t do takings, we do not assess a levy, we don’t assess an easement,” he said.
Takings are when the government uses eminent domain to take over a private property and convert it for public use. That’s not what the city does, Kim said.
“At the end of the day, we don’t want to do any takings, we don’t want to impede what people do with their property,” he said.
Right now, the city sends out notices to property owners when a complaint is made. If the issue is not fixed by a certain date, the city can fine the property owner for every day it’s not fixed. The next step is the city putting a lien on the property and fixing the problem itself, then charging the property owner for the costs, Muzzarelli said.
Many property owners live out of state, so it can take a while to get the process going, he added.
“A lot of times we start this process in spring, and by the time we get something taken care of, it’s fall, maybe the asphalt plants have closed so the businesses put in a temporary patch to get through the winter, and then we start back up again in the spring,” he said.
Councilwoman Heidi Gross was the only council member to vote against the ordinance.
“I just worry our citizens won’t have any recourse for some of these parking lot issues,” she said.
The ordinance needs to pass two more readings before it goes into effect.
Take that, socialists! Now the citizens of Gillette finally have the freedom to pull themselves up by their bootstraps and fill their own potholes.
We often don’t have the luxury of not shopping at these businesses - seems like there should be some kind of recourse. The City is certainly involved in approving the parking lots of these private businesses in order to get an original occupancy approval. Can’t move into a building now without the City’s approval of the “private business’s” parking lot
