Potholes
Buy Now

A car drives past a series of potholes filled with rainwater in the Hobby Lobby parking lot in May 2021.

 News Record File Photo

The city of Gillette is looking at rolling back regulations on required maintenance of private property, which could mean residents would have fewer options when it comes to fixing potholes in parking lots.

(2) comments

Howie Dewitt

Take that, socialists! Now the citizens of Gillette finally have the freedom to pull themselves up by their bootstraps and fill their own potholes.

Report Add Reply
BoyMom&Amma

We often don’t have the luxury of not shopping at these businesses - seems like there should be some kind of recourse. The City is certainly involved in approving the parking lots of these private businesses in order to get an original occupancy approval. Can’t move into a building now without the City’s approval of the “private business’s” parking lot

Report Add Reply

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.