CRASH
100 BLOCK LAKEWAY ROAD: An 18-year-old man who was allegedly racing a 19-year-old man down the road late Monday afternoon was taken to the hospital after he crashed into two empty vehicles. The 18-year-old was racing in a 1996 Mitsubishi against a 19-year-old who was driving a white 2015 Audi when the younger man lost control of his car at about 4 p.m., Deputy Chief Brent Wasson said. The 18-year-old crashed into a 2023 Jeep Cherokee and 2019 Chevy, which were both parked and empty. The 19-year-old drove away from the scene. Witnesses and evidence showed that the 18-year-old was driving about 70 mph before he crashed. The 18-year-old was taken to the hospital and there were more than $1,000 in damages. Wasson said the 18-year-old was ticketed for reckless driving, no proof of insurance and no seat belt. The 19-year-old was later found and ticketed but the report didn’t clarify what tickets he received.
INTERSTATE 90: A 62-year-old man was injured after he slid on his motorcycle going onto the eastbound on ramp from Highway 59. The man slid on his 2019 Indian Motorcycle because the road was slick with water and mud. The 62-year-old had an ankle injury and damages are more than $1,000, Wasson said.
DRUNKEN DRIVING
500 BLOCK EL CAMINO ROAD: A 42-year-old man who was seen driving across the road and into a ditch was later arrested for drunken driving, suspended driving and drug possession. Officers received a REDDI call at about 2:15 a.m. Tuesday for a man driving a 1987 Ford Ranger. Witnesses followed the man into a parking lot where they waited for officers. The man told officers he had a suspended driver’s license and also had been drinking. He was arrested and during a search of the truck a drug dog indicated that there were drugs in the vehicle. Officers found about 0.7 grams of liquid meth, Wasson said. There was no damage to the truck and no one was hurt.
DOMESTIC VIOLENCE
1200 BLOCK MELISSA DRIVE: Officers arrested a 43-year-old woman for drunken driving and domestic battery Monday afternoon, after her 42-year-old boyfriend reported her for assault. Wasson said the 43-year-old went missing after work but was later found to have gone to a bar. She allegedly drove home from the bar drunk, which caused her and the 42-year-old to get into an argument. During the argument, the man threw her cigarettes away and then went to sit in the garage where she allegedly followed and assaulted him. The man had scrapes to his face and refused treatment. Wasson said the woman denied attacking him but told multiple conflicting stories as to what happened. Officers also saw video of the woman driving to the home shortly before they arrived. She was arrested for DUI and domestic violence battery.
CHILD IN NEED OF SUPERVISION
EL CAMINO ROAD: A report of a potential child in need of supervision was completed after multiple girls reported a 12-year-old boy with a pocketknife Monday night. Wasson said that two 13-year-old girls reported the boy grabbing their hair and cutting it with the knife at the Sierra Mobile Home Park. Wasson said that an 11-year-old girl also reported the 12-year-old pointing the knife at her, and another 11-year-old girl said the boy had tried to puncture her bike tires with the knife. Officers found that the 12-year-old and a 7-year-old girl got into an argument that resulted in him showing the knife. The other girls then told officers that he hadn’t tried to harm them with the knife or threaten them. The boy also denied threatening anyone.
DOG BITE
SUNFLOWER PARK: Two German Shepherds chased and attacked kids and dogs at the park before they were picked up and taken to the shelter Monday evening. The dogs were reported as running and chasing children and dogs at the park. They also bit the 37-year-old owner of a 2-year-old Golden Retriever that the dogs attacked. The owner tried to separate the dogs and was bitten on his right hand. People at the park chased the dogs away and they were later captured near Boxelder Road, Wasson said. They were taken to the shelter, where they’ll stay on a 10-day quarantine. The dogs’ 66-year-old owner was notified.
DRUGS
GURLEY AVENUE AND FOURTH STREET: Officers arrested a 35-year-old woman they saw rolling in gravel for drug use Monday morning. The woman showed signs of drug use and admitted to using drugs, Wasson said. She was evaluated at the emergency room before she was taken to jail for drug use.
LOST PROPERTY
2300 BLOCK BIG LOST DRIVE: A 40-year-old woman reported Monday that she lost her diamond wedding set that’s valued at about $6,000. The woman said she set the ring that has a diamond inlaid in white gold and another emerald and silver ring, valued at $150, by the bathroom sink. Wasson said the woman was packing up to move and had checked the drains and dumpsters in the home before making the report.
STOLEN VEHICLE
POTTER AVENUE: While completing a vehicle identification number inspection for a towing service, deputies found a silver 2010 Dodge Caliber that had been reported stolen by the Gillette Police Department, Undersheriff Quentin Reynolds said. The information was passed on to the police department.
