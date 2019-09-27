A third man has been charged with game violations in what investigators believe is a 10-year effort to get Wyoming hunting privileges while living in South Dakota.
Former Gillette resident David E. Underwood, 51, faces 16 counts of game violations — all misdemeanors — including 10 counts of making false statements to buy or apply for game licenses or permits from 2005 to 2015, according to court documents.
He is accused of working with his father, Robert Underwood, to illegally apply for licenses or preference points for moose, Bighorn sheep, wild bison and mountain goat.
He also is accused of falsely stating that he was a Wyoming resident to get licenses for small game, birds and deer as well as killing a buck antelope without a license in 2009, ring-necked pheasants in 2009 and acting as an accessory when a buck antelope was killed on a doe license in 2015 and then wasn’t properly tagged.
Underwood’s father and Russell “Rusty” B. Vick also have been charged as part of the investigation that was started in 2017 by a Gillette game warden about the three illegally buying Wyoming resident hunting licenses. Both Underwoods had lived in Gillette, but Vick lived in Alabama during the time that investigators believe big game animals were killed illegally, according to court documents.
Robert A. Underwood, 75, now of Jones, Oklahoma, has pleaded not guilty to 35 counts of misdemeanor big game violations dating back to 2003.
Vick, 54, of Buhl, Alabama, pleaded not guilty to 42 big game violations.
During the investigation, it was learned that David Underwood has lived in Edgemont, South Dakota, since at least 2005, yet he is suspected of applying for about 49 Wyoming resident hunting and fishing licenses and preference points in multiple counties in Wyoming and killed “numerous species of wildlife without licenses in multiple counties in Wyoming,” according to an affidavit of probable cause.
Investigators used South Dakota voter registration records and vehicle registration records as evidence that David Underwood lived in that state from 2004 or 2005 through 2017. They also used data from his cellphone to show that he was in South Dakota the majority of the time.
They also found that he bought six South Dakota hunting or fishing licenses in 2005 while also buying three Wyoming resident licenses or preference points that same year, according to the affidavit. The trend of buying resident licenses in both state continued until 2009.
From 2005-2016, there were 46 times that David Underwood bought Wyoming hunting licenses or applied for preference points, according to the affidavit. Investigators say he was able to do that with Robert Underwood’s help in paying for the applications and using a Gillette address.
