Treatment court judge steps down after seven years

District Judge Matthew F. Castano likes celebrating the little victories.
For the last seven-plus years, on the first and third Thursdays of the month, Castano has sat in Courtroom C and served as the magistrate for the Campbell County DWI Treatment Court, now known as the Misdemeanor Treatment Court after it transitioned in March to include misdemeanor drug offenders.
Thursday, he listened to the program’s participants as they talked about their week, their struggles and their successes and their plans for the remainder of the summer, such as going hiking, camping or fishing and attending birthday parties.
One participant talked about how he’d recently just bought a small smoker and was learning the art of smoking meats, a sure sign that he’s nearing his 30s.
“Full disclosure, I have two smokers and a grill,” Castano said. “That’s what happens when you hit 55.”
The program’s participants have had some run-ins with the courts system, but with the help of Castano and the treatment court team, they’re on a different and better path. Castano noted that even though he’s a judge, his role in treatment court is not to judge.
“I’m here to celebrate where you’re standing now, not to question the path you took to get here,” he said.
Since its inception in 2016, 51 people have graduated from the program.
“That’s 51 lives, that’s 51 families, that’s 51 places of employment,” he said. “It feels really an honor to be part of that, because I don’t do the work. The participants do the work, I’m just here to help guide them along, to give people that support and that guidance and that direction.”
Now, Castano feels that it’s time for him to step down and leave the program in the hands of Circuit Judge Lynda Bush.
In 2014, Castano was appointed to be a circuit judge for the 6th Judicial District.
At about that time, Circuit Judge Paul S. Phillips, who was the magistrate for the Felony Drug Court program, noticed there was a need for another treatment court, specifically for DUIs. The courts system was seeing a large number of people coming through with felony DUI charges.
He talked to Castano about overseeing this new track. As it turns out, it was exactly what Castano was looking for.
Before Castano became the magistrate of the DWI Court, he had seven years of experience as a treatment court judge in Albany County. And he missed it.
“It’s just taught me so much about human resilience, about people being able to start when they’re flat on their backs,” he said.
It’s helped him get through some rough days. He said there was one day in particular that was especially tough. His wife was in Oklahoma taking care of her father.
“I was tired, I was lonely, I was worn out,” he said.
He sat down with Phillips and Circuit Judge Wendy Bartlett and told them what was going on. They told him they’d cover for him. He said no, he said that he had to do treatment court.
“I don’t expect you guys to take a day off because you’re tired or you’re lonely or you’re beat,” he said. “And that’s what you gave to me that day. It wasn’t an easy day, but I got through it.”
Chad Beeman, coordinator of the Campbell County Adult Treatment Courts, said Castano is “one of the best treatment court judges” he’s ever seen.
“He’s patient, he’s fair, he’s firm when he needs to be,” he said.
In April 2022, Castano was sworn in as a district judge, and he’s seen his workload increase. Additionally, he and Phillips are working around the state to help treatment courts transition from the Department of Health to the judicial branch, as a result of legislation that was passed this year.
With all of that going on, he felt it was time for a change, and he feels comfortable about where the program is and where it’s going to be.
“We have a great team, and it feels good to turn over a strong program,” he said.
Phillips reassured the participants that they’ll still be in good hands.
“You’re the ones this program is about, you’re the ones that make the program a success,” he said. “I don’t want to take anything away from him, or anything away from Judge Bush, but these programs are about the people who are in it.”
Phillips, who was the magistrate for the Felony Treatment Court for 10 years before he stepped down.
“This is a difficult job,” he said. “It takes a lot out of you, it’s the best part-time job you’re ever going to have, but at some point we need to have a change.”
Castano said the greatest thing treatment court has given him is the chance to celebrate people doing well. Whether it’s them being sober for the longest time in their lives or if they’ve started doing the activities that they’d stopped when they became addicted.
“So often, in the job of being a judge, you’re focusing on the negative, you’re focusing quite literally on people’s worst day of their lives,” he said.
“Here, you’re able to celebrate even the little things.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.