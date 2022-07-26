Music and the arts lovers can enjoy “Legally Blonde the Musical,” showcased by Campbell County High School and the Gillette Drama Guild this weekend and next.
Local students will perform the 2007 musical that is based on the novel by Amanda Brown and the 2001 film. The music and lyrics for the musical are written by Laurence O’Keefe and Nell Benjamin and the book is written by Heather Hach.
