The 19th annual Art Auction and Fundraiser for the AVA Community Art Center in Gillette continues this month with an in-gallery exhibition through Jan. 29 and live artist talks and event throughout the month.
Bidding in the auction opens Jan. 25 and closes at 8 p.m. Jan. 29. A virtual gala begins at 6 p.m. Jan. 29.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.