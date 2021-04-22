Campbell County added one more confirmed case of COVID-19 to its count Wednesday, raising its active case count to 23.
The 47 new confirmed cases recorded throughout Wyoming on Wednesday bring the state’s confirmed total to 48,631 since the pandemic began, according to the Wyoming Department of Health.
The 14-day rolling positivity percentage in Campbell County was 3.5% as of Wednesday, a drop from a few days ago, when it rose to 4.82% on Sunday.
Campbell County Memorial Hospital had one COVID-19 patient as of Wednesday, one of 17 total COVID-19 patients hospitalized in the state, according to the Wyoming Department of Health.
Here are the latest COVID-19 statistics:
CAMPBELL COUNTY NUMBERS
- First vaccine doses received (Pfizer/Moderna): 9,200
- First vaccine doses administered: 7,023 (76.34% as of April 19)
- Second vaccine doses received (Pfizer/Moderna): 7,380
- Second vaccine doses administered: 5,269 (71.40% as of April 19)
- Johnson & Johnson doses received (single-shot): 2,300
- Johnson & Johnson doses administered: 786
- Vaccine counts may lag up to 3 days
- Number of new confirmed cases: 1
- Number of probables: 509
- Number of confirmed cases in last seven days: 20
- Confirmed total since pandemic began: 4,303
- Number of active cases: 22
- Recoveries: 4,724
- Recoveries in past seven days: 32
- New deaths: 0
- Overall deaths: 61
- Hospitalizations today: 1
WYOMING NUMBERS
- Number of new confirmed cases: 47
- Number of probables: 8,887
- Number of confirmed cases in last seven days: 298
- Total confirmed since pandemic began: 48,631
- Number of active cases: 433
- New deaths: 0
- Overall deaths: 705
- Hospitalizations today: 17
