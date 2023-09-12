Heart Mountain
Sam Mihara answers questions Wednesday, Sept. 23, 2015, at Sage Valley Junior High School after a presentation about the Heart Mountain internment camp, which was used to detain Japanese Americans during World War II. Mihara will share his story from 6-7:30 p.m. Wednesday at the public library.

 News Record File Photo

Sam Mihara, a 90-year-old survivor of Heart Mountain Wyoming Prison Camp, shares his story from 6-7:30 p.m. Wednesday at the Campbell County Public Library.

Lakeview

So is it Wednesday or Thursday?

