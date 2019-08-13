If you go

What: PGI 50th annual convention

Where: Morningside Park, Cam-plex

When: Tuesday, Wednesday, Friday; shows will begin at about 9 p.m.; gates open at 7 p.m.

Cost: For a carload, it costs $50 per night; limit of six people per vehicle; buses, motor coaches and campers will not be allowed without previous arrangements; individual passes cost $15; only cash is accepted at the gate, but there will be ATMs on site.

What to bring: Lawn chairs, blankets, bug spray, rain coats, cash

What not to bring: Dogs, coolers

What if it rains?: Cam-plex will do its best to get word out before 5 p.m. the day of a show if it looks like it will have to be postponed due to rain. Makeup days are Monday, Thursday and Saturday. If it’s just sprinkling, though, the show will go on.