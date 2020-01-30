One of the two defendants who have been charged with 27 counts of animal cruelty took the stand Wednesday afternoon and testified that he loved those animals like they were his pets.
David Love owns a trucking company and also raises rodeo stock. Before the 27 animals in Campbell County were seized, he had about a hundred head of rodeo stock across the country in states like Texas, Oklahoma, Illinois and Kentucky.
Love said he considers some of the horses and cattle to be pets, having raised them from birth.
“Some of these animals are like our babies,” he said.
Love and his son, Trenton, are each charged with 27 counts of animal cruelty after an incident on June 5.
Love said he grew up doing rodeo, and he loves the sport and the animals, adding that it’s something he “takes great pride in.”
“This isn’t a money-making deal,” Love said of his rodeo business. “We do it because we have a passion for it.”
Because he loves the animals, Love said when his cattle and horses are at the end of their rodeo careers, he allows them to die of old age instead of taking them to a killing plant.
“They earned their keep,” he said. “They don’t owe us anything.”
That was the reason for the pile of dead animals that was found on the property, he said.
Love was working a job in Oklahoma when the animals were seized. His son, Trenton Love, handles the day-to-day operations in Campbell County, and David said he has no concerns leaving his animals in his son’s care.
He found out about what was going on only after the animals were seized. The seized animals had good genetics, Love said. They were bred to buck.
Dr. Kyle Innes, a veterinarian, was called in on June 5 to look at the animals. He gave them body condition scores on a scale of one to nine, with one being emaciated, nine being obese and five being ideal.
When Innes evaluated the animals on June 5, the lowest score he gave was a two. Those animals were showing their spine and all of their ribs, among other things. Some of the animals he scored a four, and one even got a five.
After a month in someone else’s care, all of the animals showed improvement in their body condition scores, and some of the twos went up to a five.
Innes said access to adequate water can change an animal’s body score by one degree just in one day.
Innes said he was “very certain, 99%” confident in his assessment that the animals weren’t getting the care, food and drink that they needed.
He saw a dead cow in the barn that was bloated from decay and covered in flies. Innes estimated it had been dead for three to five days.
Innes did not conduct physical exams on any of the livestock. While they’re not required when coming up with a body condition score, it does help determine an animal’s overall physical condition.
He said he did not conduct physical exams because he was told by law enforcement just to give an assessment of the animals. Additionally, he said there were no chutes available for him to examine the horses in.
Innes said it is possible for an animal to be healthy despite having a low body score. A body score is subjective and based upon the opinion of the person making the observation, Innes said.
He did not have access to the animals’ ages. While that would not have changed the body condition score, he said, it would have helped him in determining an animal’s overall health.
The bull, which Innes had scored a two to three on the body condition scale, had ribs showing. Love said that bull was 12 years old and his ribs started to show at 9 years old.
Innes also said some horses are naturally lean and will show some of their ribs.
Innes said he found it unusual that the rough stock horses ate straight out of his hand on June 5. On July 9, the horses stayed away from people as much as possible.
Love estimated that 10% of his rodeo stock would eat out of his hand with no problem because they were like pets to him.
