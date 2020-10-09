The Wyoming Department of Transportation Driver Services offices are making it easier for senior citizens to renew expired or expiring drivers licenses or identification cards with special hours beginning next week.
The Gillette office will offer special hours for those 65 and older from 8-10 a.m. every other Wednesday, according to a statement released by the department. Driver Services offices in Cheyenne, Casper and Rock Springs will offer the same special hours, while the Sheridan office will offer special hours from 8-10 a.m. on every other Tuesday.
