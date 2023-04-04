Cold weather arrives
Buy Now

Gabe Fischer walks through Cam-plex Park while playing in a bag tag disc golf tournament to wrap up the year in October 2021 under cloudy skies.

 News Record File Photo

When it comes to the parks side of Campbell County Parks and Recreation, everyone knows about Bicentennial Park, Lasting Legacy Park and Cam-plex Park.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.