On a day Gov. Mark Gordon entered quarantine from a possible COVID-19 exposure, Campbell County recorded another 74 new confirmed cases of COVID-19, bringing its total to 1,166 confirmed cases and 99 probables since the pandemic began.
Of those Campbell County cases, 656 are active and there have been 549 recoveries, according to the Wyoming Department of Health.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.