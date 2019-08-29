Be the colonel of your kitchen and learn how to make crispy fried chicken at home at a University of Wyoming Extension cooking class from 6-8:30 p.m. Sept. 12 at Westwood High School in the family and consumer science kitchens.
Instructor Vicki Hayman will lead the class. Participants will learn there is more than one way to fry chicken as well as prepare several classic sides and a dessert.
