A third Ward 3 resident has stepped forward to fill the seat on the City Council left vacant by Shay Lundvall, who resigned June 10.
Bill Shedden, who works as the inside sales and warehouse supervisor at TIMCO, said he’s running because the Lundvalls are “pretty awesome people.”
“I have a lot of respect for Shay and his family, and I’m kind of doing it in his honor,” he said.
Shedden moved to Gillette in 1989 and served in the U.S. Army for 25 years. He said working in customer service will help him be a good councilman, as will his experience in the military.
“My prior military service, working with all kinds of people of all different nationalities, those things all fit in to that area,” he said.
Shedden said the controversy surrounding Lundvall and his resignation is “a tough situation to be in."
“You have to be careful and you have to be respectful in all matters that could be dealt with publicly,” he said. “Social media can be a monster.”
Shedden said social media helped him stay in touch with family while he was serving overseas.
“But for political things, it’s not a good thing,” he said.
Shedden is the third person to apply for the vacant seat, joining Thea Guseman and Shaun Hottell.
The city will accept applications for the vacant Ward 3 seat until noon Tuesday. A date has yet to be set for candidate interviews.
