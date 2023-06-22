DANGEROUS MISSILES
1400 BLOCK EAGLES NEST CIRCLE: Neighbors suspect a 41-year-old man of shooting a 7-year-old girl in the back with a BB or pellet gun Wednesday. Witnesses told police they heard a loud bang before the sound of the girl screaming and crying. Witnesses suspected the 41-year-old had fired the gun but did not have more specific information to confirm it. The man took the girl to the hospital for treatment where officers confirmed she had a small wound consistent with a BB or pellet. Police have been unable to contact the 41-year-old man and the investigation continues, Police Cpl. Ryan Mahylis said.
BURGLARY
300 BLOCK WEST HILLS LOOP: A 34-year-old woman reported waking to a woman searching her home with a flashlight and found $2,800 in electronics missing. Police were called Wednesday not long before midnight. The woman identified a 48-year-old woman as the person she saw in her room. The suspect had not been contacted as of Thursday morning and the investigation continues, Mahylis said.
DRUGS
HIGHWAY 387 AND RANCH COURT: A 19-year-old man was arrested for THC wax possession early Thursday morning after Sheriff’s deputies stopped him for speeding with only one working headlight. Deputies warned him for speeding and said he was good to go, then asked him if they could search his vehicle, to which he agreed. Deputies found a bindle with 0.14 grams of THC wax in a Crown Royal bag along with another six bindles of the drug weighing 8.9 grams with packaging, Undersheriff Quentin Reynolds said.
INTOXICATION
2500 BLOCK DOGWOOD AVENUE: A 40-year-old man was arrested for intoxication at about 3:30 a.m. Thursday after multiple reports that he was pounding on apartment doors. Police eventually found the man matching a description provided to them outside the apartment complex in the parking lot. He appeared very drunk and after multiple attempts to question him about what he had been doing, he was arrested, Mahylis said.
DESTRUCTION OF PROPERTY
900 BLOCK CAMEL DRIVE: About $3,000 in damage was caused to a vending machine in the Squaw Valley Apartments. A 45-year-old man reported the damage Wednesday. The machine had damage to its cash receptacle and pry marks on it but it didn’t appear to have been broken into. It was unclear whether cash was missing from the collector. The investigation continues, Mahylis said.
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
2600 BLOCK LEDOUX AVENUE: A trespass notice for a 24-year-old man is pending after he was reported to have kicked a hole in a 50-year-old woman’s closet door. He was gone when officers arrived and the woman said he does not have a cellphone, Mahylis said.
THEFT
2200 BLOCK BOXELDER ROAD: A 15-year-old boy handed over a stolen iPhone Wednesday after a 63-year-old man reported it missing from a break room earlier this month. The boy was identified as an employee on surveillance footage and when contacted by police, admitted to stealing the phone, valued at $604, Mahylis said.
SHOPLIFTING
WALMART: An unidentified man and woman are suspected of stealing a cart full of $273 worth of items from the store. An employee reported Wednesday that on the morning of June 18, a man and woman were seen putting items into a cart, and potentially into the woman’s purse. The man then left the store through one exit with the cart and the woman walked out through another. The investigation continues, Mahylis said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.