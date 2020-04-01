Smith's Food & Drug, a subsidiary of Kroger Co., announced Wednesday morning that it will pay all of its hourly frontline grocery store workers a "hero bonus" of $2 above their standard base pay.
It will be active from March 29 through April 18 and also apply to hourly workers in its supply chain, manufacturing, pharmacy and call center.
The "hero bonus" is in addition to an already-promised one-time bonus that pays out Friday.
“During this unprecedented time, Smith’s most urgent priority is to provide a safe environment for associates and customers, with open stores and an efficiently operating supply chain,” said Smith's President Kenny Kimball.
Also, beginning next week, Kroger is implementing a program called ExpressPay, which will allow hourly workers to access some of their pay faster.
